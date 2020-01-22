Dave Matthews Band set to perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beloved jam band the Dave Matthews Band will be heading to Central New York. The band will take the stage at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on July 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the public will go on sale on February 21 at 10 a.m. and will be priced from $45.50 to $115.
