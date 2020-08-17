David’s Refuge Hosts Virtual ‘Taste With A Twist’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

David’s refuge provides a break for families of kids with special needs or life threatening conditions and now, the helpers could use some help. The organization is planning a new fundraiser to make sure they can keep their work going.

Taste With A Twist is happening on September 11th on 93Q from 5 to 6pm. They will also host a live stream ‘After The Broadcast’ show on Facebook from 6 to7pm. To learn more about how you can take part and help visit DavidsRefuge.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected