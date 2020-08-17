David’s Refuge Hosts Virtual ‘Taste With A Twist’

David’s refuge provides a break for families of kids with special needs or life threatening conditions and now, the helpers could use some help. The organization is planning a new fundraiser to make sure they can keep their work going.

Taste With A Twist is happening on September 11th on 93Q from 5 to 6pm. They will also host a live stream ‘After The Broadcast’ show on Facebook from 6 to7pm. To learn more about how you can take part and help visit DavidsRefuge.org.