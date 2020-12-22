Dawn Nguyen released from prison, moved to halfway house

Woman connected to Christmas Eve ambush was scheduled for 2021 release

by: Adam Chodak

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WROC) — Dawn Nguyen, the woman who bought the gun used in the Christmas Eve ambush that killed two local firefighters, has been released from federal prison and moved to a halfway house in Pittsburgh.

Nguyen, 32, had been sentenced to 8 years in prison with a scheduled release date of June, 4 2021.

Earlier this month she was moved out of Alderson minimum security federal prison camp and transported to a residential reentry management (RRM) field office.

William Spengler, a convicted felon, used the gun Nguyen bought for him to ambush West Webster firefighters when they arrived on scene of a fire, killing Tomasz Kaczowka and Michael Chiapperini and injuring Ted Scardino and Joe Hofstetter on the morning of Christmas Eve 2012.

Spengler took his own life that day.

Over the last year, Nguyen tried to convince a judge to release her early citing health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the judge declined those requests.

