Day camps in CNY reopen for the summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Jewish Community Center in Syracuse started welcoming kids to summer day camp on Monday with COVID-19 precautions in place.

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc got a tour of the facility on Tuesday and talked with some of the campers.

The J.C.C. board spent months working on new protocols to keep the kids and staff safe.

For starters, during drop-off, parents are asked to stay in their cars. Once at camp, kids go through a health screening and wash their hands before interacting with others. Campers aren’t required to wear masks, but counselors and supervisors are. The kids are limited to no more than 15 people per group. The program directors are trying to limit exposure as much as possible, bringing the kids outside and protecting them from the summer heat beneath a tent. When they go inside, each group has a “designated home base” away from others.

“We have to have smaller camp groups which is not a bad thing because then the kids get even more individualized attention. But we can’t join with any other groups so, that’s a little limiting for the campers,” said Amy Bisnett, the Associate Director of Children’s Programming at J.C.C.

One brother and sister duo came back to camp Tuesday morning and they said the experience has been great so far.

“I was kind of nervous at first, I felt like I wasn’t going to make any friends. But at the end, I got a lot of friends, I got like three friends already,” said 11-year-old Barack Moustafa.

Their single mom said she’s been struggling to care for the kids plus work a full-time job. For all of them, camp is the safest option.

“The social interaction is key for this age group. They really need that and want that so with them being home so long, this is really crucial,” Bisnett said. “The kids come a little hesitant and once they see all of the staff here happy, they see us washing our hands, and still making sure we’re having fun but keeping it safe, they’re just so happy to be around other kids.”

The Jewish Community Center has 80 kids enrolled in the early childhood program and 63 school-aged children. The JCC Camp is a 6-week program.

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc toured the day camp and will have the full story on NewsChannel 9 starting at 5 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.