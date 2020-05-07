Daycare spots still available for children of essential workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve heard Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon mention this organization in his daily briefings: Childcare Solutions. They’re the ones taking the reigns, making sure essential workers have someone to take care of their kids each day.

There are plenty of options for essential workers to send their kids to childcare. There are 372 options between Onondaga and Cayuga counties to be exact, but because that care is free, Childcare Solutions expected a lot more people would be taking advantage of it and they’d be getting more calls.

But that’s not the case. On any given day, they have about 1,300 to 1,700 spots available. The Executive Director, Lori Schakow, understands parents may be hesitant to send their kids to childcare, but she’s seeing everyone step up to follow new rules and regulations to make sure the kids and the providers are safe. They’re social distancing as much as possible and not allowing more than ten people in a space at one time. Many facilities are doing things like daily temperature checks, where a fever of 100 degrees will prompt a child to be sent home, sanitizing toys and play spaces, and asking parents to wear masks at drop-off or keeping their distance as much as possible.

Schakow said, “These people are trained to do this work and they’re really doubling down to keep kids and themselves safe. And so it’s a much safer alternative than an untrained teenager or grandma.”

Schakow says they’re not doing their regular inspections of daycares right now, but if any parent has a complaint about a facility, they can still call Childcare Solutions. She says to her knowledge, there have not been any reports of COVID-19 popping up in childcare facilities in any of the nearly 400 places they oversee.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.