SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- We’re springing forward this weekend!

As our temperatures slip back to a standard early March feel, our clocks spring forward an hour as Daylight Saving Time begins.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13th, clocks in New York will spring an hour ahead. This means our sunset will jump from 6:07 p.m. Saturday to 7:09 p.m. Sunday. For you early risers, this means the sunrise time is an hour later too (6:22 a.m. Saturday and 7:20 a.m. Sunday).

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Daylight Saving Time is observed for several reasons. They say it saves energy, prevents traffic injuries, and reduces crime.

Several states have enacted legislation to make changes to the Uniform Time Act. Georgia is one state currently debating to keep standard time or to stay on daylight saving time.

Hawaii, (most of) Arizona, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the American Samoa already have opted out of daylight-saving time.

Here in New York, we’ll ‘fall back’ again on November 6, 2022.