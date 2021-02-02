Days before homicide arrest, teen suspect in custody and released for stolen car chase

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police have released new information on the 14-year-old murder suspect charged in the death of an 84-year-old retired schoolteacher at the Grant Village Apartments in Syracuse.

NewsChannel 9 has learned that 14 hours after Eva Fuld was beaten and stabbed, the young homicide suspect and two other teens were arrested by State Police for a police chase and car crash with a stolen vehicle on Route 57 in Oswego County.

The stolen vehicle did not belong to Fuld. Police said they dumped her vehicle and stole another one without taillights, and that’s why police tried to stop them.

Due to their age and the law, the three teens were released with charges sealed and sent to family court.

State Police said at the time there was no evidence linking any of the teens to Fuld’s murder.

Days later, Syracuse Police arrested the 14-year-old. So far, he’s the only one facing charges in Fuld’s death.