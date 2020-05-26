Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Deadline for voter registration in upcoming local primaries is Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Applications for voter registration are due on Friday, May 29 to be eligible to vote in the upcoming June Primary elections.

Applications can be downloaded and submitted to the Board of Elections office or by mail.

2019VOTERREGISTRATIONFORMDownload

Registration forms are also available at post offices.

Voters can register online at the MYDMV website as well.

Voter applications must be postmarked no later than Friday and be received by a board of elections no later than June 3.

If you register in the following parties, you will be eligible to vote:

  • Democratic Party: County Wide
  • Republican Party: 126th Assembly District
  • Conservative Party: County Wide
  • Independence Party: County Wide
  • SAM Party: County Wide

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 23.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected