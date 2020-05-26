SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Applications for voter registration are due on Friday, May 29 to be eligible to vote in the upcoming June Primary elections.
Applications can be downloaded and submitted to the Board of Elections office or by mail.
Registration forms are also available at post offices.
Voters can register online at the MYDMV website as well.
Voter applications must be postmarked no later than Friday and be received by a board of elections no later than June 3.
If you register in the following parties, you will be eligible to vote:
- Democratic Party: County Wide
- Republican Party: 126th Assembly District
- Conservative Party: County Wide
- Independence Party: County Wide
- SAM Party: County Wide
The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 23.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- El Paso reports two new COVID-19 fatalities; Juarez deals with 19 new deaths
- WATCH: Hazy, hot and humid and dry for most this afternoon
- Upstate University bringing drive-thru testing to Oswego County
- Deadline for voter registration in upcoming local primaries is Friday
- NY State to give death benefits to families of front line workers
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App