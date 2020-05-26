Deadline for voter registration in upcoming local primaries is Friday

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Applications for voter registration are due on Friday, May 29 to be eligible to vote in the upcoming June Primary elections.

Applications can be downloaded and submitted to the Board of Elections office or by mail.

Registration forms are also available at post offices.

Voters can register online at the MYDMV website as well.

Voter applications must be postmarked no later than Friday and be received by a board of elections no later than June 3.

If you register in the following parties, you will be eligible to vote:

Democratic Party: County Wide

Republican Party: 126th Assembly District

Conservative Party: County Wide

Independence Party: County Wide

SAM Party: County Wide

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 23.