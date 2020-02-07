Deadline to change party enrollment for primary elections coming up

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Office of the Board of Elections has announced that forms to change your political party for the 2020 primary elections are due no later than February 14.
According to the release, in order to vote in the primary, you must be registered in a party that has a primary.
Registration applications can be found online or by calling (315) 435-8683.
For online applications, you can go to the Board of Elections website or the DMV website.
Applications can also be picked up at your nearest Post Office, Town or Village Clerk’s Offices, Library or DMV.
For anyone applying in person, the Board of Elections will be open until 5 p.m. on February 14.
