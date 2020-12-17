Deadline to donate old bikes is Friday

(WSYR-TV) — Time is running out for Jan Maloff’s Annual Bike Giveaway — so if you would like to donate, you will have to do it soon.

If you have a bike to give, you can drop it off until 6 p.m. on Friday.

Collections are happening at the Fairgrounds through Gate Two. You will need to follow the signs that are posted.

The actual giveaway is happening on Saturday at 1 p.m. So far, Maloff said he has nearly 1,500 bikes to roll out this year.

The giveaway will be held at the A. DeWitt Memorial Funeral Home parking lot.