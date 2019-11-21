Closings
Madison County is hiring 911 call takers, civil service test deadline is Friday

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Help is wanted in Madison County, where the 911 center is hiring emergency call takers.

The job requires a special kind of employee, since the people on the other end are oftentimes going through one of the worst moments of their lives.

Despite considerations to consolidate services with Onondaga County, Madison county will still have its own dispatchers. 

People interested must take the Civil Service Exam in January. Registration for that test is only open until Friday, November 22 at 5 p.m. 

Click here for a link to the application.

