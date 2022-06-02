(WSYR-TV) — A three vehicle crash in Cortlandville Wednesday evening has left a 34-year-old man dead, according to New York State Police.

Police and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the accident around 6:47 p.m. June 1 on State Route 13 near Bennie Road.

Police say that a pick-up truck, driven by a 34-year-old man, was traveling north on State Route 281 when it went into the opposite lane and collided with a second pick-up truck and a sedan.

The driver of the second pick-up truck, a 27-year-old man from Dryden and a passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Binghamton, were transported to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries by ambulance, police say. The driver of the sedan, a 22-year-old man from Homer, was not transported by ambulance.