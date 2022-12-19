A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on December 16 in the town of Pompey that killed one and injured another.

On Friday, December 16, at approximately 11:10 p.m. State Police in Lafayette responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jerome Road near Chase Road in the town of Pompey in Onondaga County.

22-year-old Chad J. Hawk from Mattydale was traveling south on Jerome Road in a 2018 Subaru Impreza when he lost control, due to speed, and crossed into the northbound lane and crashed.

He crashed into a 2018 Ford pickup truck operated by 33-year-old Cole R. Dorward from Cazenovia and inside was also Dorward’s passenger, 21-year-old Lindsey Schriever.

Hawk was transported to Upstate University Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. Schriever was also transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cole Dorward was able to sustain a hand injury and was treated at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.