SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Officers were sent to N. Geddes Street and W. Belden Avenue for a motor vehicle crash that took place around 6:51 p.m. on Monday, February 13.

At the scene, officers found 34-year-old Johnny Fuente, who was operating a dirt bike on North Geddes Street while coming up on West Belden Avenue.

Fuente went through the intersection, against a solid red light and struck a Nissan Maxima that was traveling on West Belden Avenue, says SPD.

After the crash, Fuente was ejected from his dirt bike and was unresponsive when police arrived.

He was then taken to Upstate Hospital where he was in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan was cooperative and remained on the scene. SPD does not think that impairment was a factor in this crash.

No tickets have been issued at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.