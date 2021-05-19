Deadly crash near Oswego Wednesday evening

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A deadly accident occurred just south of the City of Oswego Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m.

Oswego City Police and Fire responded to the area of State Route 481 by Saint Peter’s Cemetery. Two vehicles were involved. One of the drivers was rushed to Oswego Hospital where they later died.

Those in the other vehicle were not seriously hurt. Names are not being released until family can be notified.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information can call the Oswego Police Department at 315-342-8120.