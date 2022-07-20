MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least one person has died after a car crash in Cazenovia on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was just east of West Lake Road on Route 92 and involved 3 vehicles, a public information officer has confirmed to NewsChannel 9.

At least four people were involved in the crash. One of those four people died, another is in critical condition, and one is in serious condition. A fourth person was released at the scene after being treated for minor injuries.

Investigators are still on the scene and determining what led to the deadly crash. Route 92 will remain closed in the area of the crash into Wednesday evening.