ONEDIA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Woodhaven, New York, is dead after a jet ski accident on Oneida Lake this past weekend.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Gerald Capunay of Woodhaven, Queens died after falling off of his jet ski and drowning.

Sheriff Robert Maciol said the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol on Oneida Lake got the initial call about a person who had fallen from their jet ski and was in distress on Sunday, July 30.

The caller indicated that they were on another boat and had been flagged down by the man’s friend who was on another jet ski in the area of Lewis Point.

The Marine Patrol responded along with members of the Sylvan Beach Fire Department’s water rescue and were able to locate Capunay, who was still in the water and had become unconscious.

Capunay was removed from the water and transported to shore by Sylvan Beach Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of his death is pending examination by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office but his death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.