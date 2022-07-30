(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a deadly roll-over crash occurred on Verplank Road just east of Bennett Road in the town of Clay on Saturday, July 30 at 6:19 a.m.

Police say a 31-year-old woman, Kayla M. Fitzsimmons of Central Square, was driving her 2017 Hyundai Accent west on Verplank Rd when she was not able to complete a curve in the roadway and lost control.

The car left the shoulder of the road, hit many trees, and rolled over.

Fitzsimmons was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

State Police were helped at the scene by Northern Onondaga Volunteer Ambulance (NOVA).