Dealing with a hand sanitizer shortage? Here’s how to make your own

Local News

Watch this video to see how to make your own hand sanitizer from home

by: Jennifer Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – With concerns about COVID-19 spreading, many people are taking extra precautions.

In the video above, you can see how to make your own hand sanitizer from home.

Jessica Gonzalez walked WKBN through the steps. She said it is a great project to do at home with kids, as well as a way to save money. The process is easy, affordable and quick.

Although you should continue to wash your hands regularly, using hand sanitizer can help kill germs and help prevent the spread of bacteria.

