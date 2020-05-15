Death investigation underway after Tully man dies while working at Novelis Aluminum Mill

TOWN OF SCRIBA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Tully died while working as a contractor at the Novelis Aluminum Mill in the Town of Scriba.
The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Peter Clark Junior. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Friday, but the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has not given specifics about what led to his death.
