Death investigation underway after Tully man dies while working at Novelis Aluminum Mill

TOWN OF SCRIBA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Tully died while working as a contractor at the Novelis Aluminum Mill in the Town of Scriba.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Peter Clark Junior. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Friday, but the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has not given specifics about what led to his death.