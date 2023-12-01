(WWTI) – Shine some lights and start the holidays off right, it’s National Christmas Lights Day.

It’s officially Christmas season which means you need to start decorating and putting up lights. Originally in 1660, German families started to put candles on the branches of Christmas trees. This tradition spread and eventually resulted in several house fires. In 1880 Thomas Edison invented first electric Christmas lights; although, because of people’s initial distrust of electricity they didn’t go on sale until 1903 when General Electric began selling pre-assembled kits. Finally in 1998 environmentally friendly and cost-effective LED lights became mainstream, which are still used today.

John C. Flood has 16 Christmas lights safety tips you need to follow this season for a safe and happy holiday:

Choose an artificial tree over a real one, and make sure that the tree is certified as fire resistant. Choose epoxy-lensed LED lights. These lights are cool to the touch and more durable than their glass counterparts. Check all your lights for exposed wires, damaged plugs and other defects before you start decorating. Check that all your lights are certified as safe for the location you want to use them in. Dispose of any older electrical Christmas decorations, as these might not meet modern safety standards. Make sure your ladder is safe and secure with all four legs on the ground. Double check all fastenings when hanging lights on the exterior of your house to prevent any dangers associated with the lights falling. Don’t hang any Christmas lights over anything which could cause a fire hazard, like a lampshade, an existing light or over the fireplace. Don’t use candles. Of course, they look nice but the fire risk they pose cannot be underestimated. Always use a GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter) outlet. This acts as a circuit breaker and will prevent harmful and potentially lethal electric shocks in wet conditions. Use insulated hooks to hang wires and lights on internal walls as metal screws and tacks can become electrified. Always turn off all Christmas lights when you go to bed or when you leave your property. Even LED lights have the potential to cause a fire if left unattended. Don’t let small children or pets pull at or play with your Christmas lights. Always keep an eye on your little ones. Never “daisy chain” electrical extension cords by attaching multiple cords together. This can cause the extensions to overheat. Instead, simply invest in a longer extension cord. Never plug more than three sets of Christmas lights into a single extension cord, as this can also cause problems with overheating. Take extra care when packing your Christmas lights away. This means that you can use them safely and efficiently in years to come.

Happy National Christmas Lights Day!