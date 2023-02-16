SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The second round of competitive grants for the Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trusts (FCELT) Grant Program was announced on Thursday, February 16, by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos.

$1.3 million in grant funding is available for the DEC to award in partnership with the Land Trust Alliance. The money is intended for accredited land trusts to buy conservation easements on forested lands to help protects lands from future development.

The DEC says the goal of the grant program is to increase forest conservation and combat climate change.



“Protecting and managing forests is essential to the state’s efforts to combat climate change and we commend partners like the Land Trust Alliance for helping to implement programs that protect our vital forest resources, Commissioner Seggos said. “These grants are just one tool DEC is using to advance the state’s forest conservation goals, implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act Scoping Plan recommendations, and protect the state’s biodiversity for future generations. I encourage land trusts to apply for these grants and help us conserve New York’s forests.”

Land trusts can apply for up to $350,000 and they must have a 25% match of grant funding. The land trust must also be accredited by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission.



“We must increase the pace of land conservation to help prevent the worst effects of climate change and to make progress on achieving the critical goals laid out in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act Scoping Plan,” said Jennifer Miller Herzog, the Land Trust Alliance’s Chief Program Officer. “This new round of funding to help protect New York’s forests signals a strong commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers and the environment. The Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trusts program leverages the strengths and expertise of local land trusts and their ability to work with willing landowners to keep their forests as forests. We are proud to partner with DEC to help continue this innovative approach to protecting one of our most important natural resources. On behalf of the Land Trust Alliance, I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and DEC Commissioner Seggos for their work toward ensuring the continued availability of clean water, outdoor recreation and economic opportunity in the face of climate change.”

The State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) provides the funding for the grant program and thanks to Governor Hochul’s 2023-24 Executive Budget, it sustains the EPF at a historic $400 million.

The EPF provides funding for the following critical environmental programs:

Land acquisition

Farmland protection

Invasive species prevention and eradication

Enhanced recreational access

Water quality improvement

An aggressive environmental justice agenda

The grants provided to the land trusts will help further goals that have been identified through the following plans according to the DEC:

Applicants must go through a two-step application process to earn the grant funding.

The DEC says that pre-applications are being accepted from Thursday, February 16 to May 11, 2023.

Full applications are by invitation only and land trusts will be notified by June 13, 2023. The full applications are due by July 28, 2023.

Full eligibility requirements and other program elements can be found here.