DEC announces another free fishing weekend for New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers looking for a “reel-y” good time are encouraged to explore their local fishing spot during free fishing weekend, June 27 and June 28.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) hosts six free fishing days throughout the year, every year.
Free fishing days allow New Yorkers the opportunity to fish local waterways without purchasing a license.
All anglers, new and experienced, are invited to get “hooked” on the hobby.
To “catch” a great spot for fishing, check out the NYS DEC’s Places To Fish webpage and plan your next trip.
For beginners, the I FISH NY Beginners’ Guide to Freshwater Fishing provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod to identifying your catch and understanding fishing regulations.
The NYS DEC is also reminding anglers to maintain safe social distancing while fishing this year to stop the spread of COVID-19.
