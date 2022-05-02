FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Grab those binoculars! You can now go birding at Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville. The new Central-Finger Lakes Birding Trail was announced by the DEC on Monday.

It’s all part of a state-wide initiative, offering the best places to go birding in New York State. So far, there’s more than 180 locations all across the state, and the DEC expects to have hundreds of more once the statewide trail is complete later this year. The DEC says this trail is one of the best places in the region, especially for newer bird watchers. The DEC wants to make sure people have a welcoming and positive experience, and these locations were selected with that in mind.

“Birding is one of the most popular outdoor recreation activities and its popularity only grew during COVID and so we at DEC and our partners at state parks wanted to support the growing interest in birding and help make birding more accessible and inclusive for everyone,” says Laura DiBetta, director of outdoor recreation at State DEC.

This is just one stop. There’s already 54 locations in 15 counties across the region to go birding.