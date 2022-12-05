SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $567,500 has been awarded to municipalities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission vehicles, according to NYSDEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

The money has been awarded through the DEC’s Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Rebate Program and will go towards zero-emission light and medium-duty fleet vehicles including vans, trucks and minibusses.

The DEC says these vehicles will help New York with the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and support the state’s climate law.

“New York is leading the nation in reducing emissions and aggressively investing in clean transportation vehicles and infrastructure to help reach our climate goals,” said Commissioner Seggos. “The ZEV Rebate Program is making it more affordable for communities to green their fleets and make the switch to cleaner vehicles, resulting in lower fuel costs for taxpayers. DEC is pleased to support municipalities in their efforts to transition municipal fleets to these clean alternatives.”

12 awards were made to 10 municipalities through the 2022 round of the Municipal ZEV Rebate Program. The program supported 76 fully electric fleet vehicles and included the first award for an E-Transit cargo van in Erie County, a medium-duty vehicle.

“Greening our fleet is an important part of achieving the goals in Erie County’s Climate Action & Sustainability plan for internal operations,” Erie County Commissioner of the Department of Environment and Planning Daniel Castle said. “We will be reinvesting this rebate into our Climate Action Fund to further reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.”

The ZEV Program has awarded more than $1.5 million towards the purchase or lease of 114 plug-in hybrid vehicles and 182 all-electric vehicles since its start in 2016.

Of the funding award, $545,000 went to communities that have disadvantaged communities, identified by the Climate Justice Working Group’s draft criteria.

Recipients of the 2022 rebate awards are:

Village of Buchanan: $7,500 toward the purchase of one battery electric vehicle

Erie County: $30,000 toward three battery electric vehicles and one E-Transit cargo van

Village of Hastings-on-Hudson: $15,000 toward two battery electric vehicles

Village of Lake Grove: $22,500 toward three battery electric vehicles

New York City: $367,500 toward 49 battery electric vehicles

Village of Ossining: $5,000 toward one battery electric vehicle

City of Schenectady: $30,000 toward four battery electric vehicles

Schenectady County: $15,000 toward two battery electric vehicles

Tompkins County: $52,500 toward seven battery electric vehicles

Ulster County: $22,500 toward three battery electric vehicles

According to the NYSDEC, the funding for this program was provided through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF).

