DEC challenges New Yorkers to go car-free for at least one day next week

(WSYR-TV) — Wildfires continue to rage in California, and in New York, the DEC is bringing some awareness to climate change by asking New Yorkers to ditch their vehicles for a day during the state’s upcoming Climate Week 2020.

The campaign, which is scheduled for September 21-27, looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. One way to do this is by leaving your car in the garage and using a bike or riding the bus. The DEC is asking everyone to use an alternate form of transportation that reduces greenhouse gas emissions for at least one day during Climate Week 2020.

Going car-free will help New York State reach its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% before 2030, and 85% by 2050, when compared to the state’s 1990 levels.

Transportation is the largest source of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions. We need an all hands-on deck approach to reducing emissions and we are encouraging all New Yorkers to join us in this effort. New York can and should be an example for the rest of the nation to follow and taking the Car Free for Climate pledge is a great way to start. Basil Seggos, DEC Commissioner

According to the DEC, transportation is responsible for 36% of greenhouse gasses, which is more than electricity generation, waste, refrigerants and agriculture combined.

The DEC says you can also reduce your greenhouse gas emission by combining errands into a single day, walking to stores and places that are nearby instead of driving and by enjoying parks that are within walking distance.

To accept the car-free challenge, take the pledge by clicking here. You can also share your experience and try to get friends and family involved by using the hashtag “NYSCarFree”.