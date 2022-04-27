SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The commissioner of the State Department of Environmental Conservation is promising what he calls a “very open, transparent and aggressive process” to decide if the Waterloo landfill will close when it permit runs out in 2025 or if its owners are granted a 15-year extension.

“We get it,” says Commissioner Basil Seggos. “We hear the concerns. I hear them all the time. Frankly, not just from this landfill, this facility, but facilities all across the state.”

Two months ago, members of the Finger Lakes community gathered across the street to publicize their opposition to Seneca Meadows Inc.’s application to the State DEC for a new permit that would allow the landfill to operate until 2040.

That group sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul, but hasn’t heard back.

In an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 9 during her recent visit to Syracuse, the governor said: “We’re looking at that information right now and we’ll get back to you with an exact time frame on that.”

In Syracuse days later, the DEC commissioner said the application’s review is in the early stages.

He said: “Any expansion or continuation of that landfill is going to have to go through a stringent process. There’s a timeline on the landfill and there’s an obligation if they want to or need to expand it, they have to go through a new process, which is why this isn’t just an as-of right expansion or as-of right extension of time, this is a brand new, effectively, almost a brand new permit.

The process will include impacts on traffic, noise, smell and water pollution: all issues the community is already dealing with.

“Our scientists don’t believe that it is dangerous to human health,” Commissioner Seggos said about the current operation, “but it may be a nuisance. Right? There’s a fine line between what’s a nuisance and what’s a danger. Odors can be objectional and be unacceptable, and yet still be not dangerous to your health.”

He continued: “What we need to do is subject it both to the scientific health-based standards and the community, quality-of-life standards that we know are very important to the community.”

If the landfill closes, there’s concern about where trash now sent there would be diverted. A lot of it comes from New York City.

The commissioner says the DEC considers that challenge at large, but decisions on individual applications aren’t based on where the trash could or couldn’t go.

“We don’t need Seneca Meadows because there’s a flow of trash,” said the commissioner. “We look at the proposal at Seneca Meadows in it of itself. Do we have a larger concern about waste and the lack of recycling? The trash crisis? We do. We’re looking at that across the state. It’s being generated largely downstate and isn’t being recycled enough.”

He hopes to put less burden on landfills, including the controversial one in Waterloo. The community hopes that means he’ll let it close.