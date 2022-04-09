(WSYR-TV) — If you are looking for seasonal work this summer, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for people to hire who enjoy the outdoors.

The DEC hires more than 500 seasonal employees every summer from all levels of experience and skill sets. The positions range from supervisors, lifeguards, security, maintenance, cleaning staff, and booth workers – with some positions beginning as early as May.

All applicants for seasonal summer employment must be willing to work weekends and holidays.

Individuals at least 16 years old interested in summer lifeguarding positions at DEC facilities must complete the waterfront lifeguard course to be considered for employment and a no-cost waterfront lifeguard course will be offered April 19 – 22, in Gloversville, Fulton County. The free lifeguard course includes certification in required lifeguarding and waterfront skills, CPR/AED for professional rescuers, and first aid.

Those interested in summer employment with DEC or looking for more information should visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/about/726.html, call (518) 457-2500 Ext. #1, or email campinfo@dec.ny.gov.