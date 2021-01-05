DEC kicks off annual tree and shrub seedling sale

NEW YORK (WWTI) — An annual New York State tree and shrub sale is now open.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery kicked off their annual spring seedling sale on Tuesday. The annual sale is open to the public and runs until May 12, 2021.

According to the DEC, the sale helps to implement large-scale conservation plantings in New York State.

“For more than 100 years, DEC’s tree nursery in Saratoga has grown its stock, creating winter-hardy seedlings that are used for reforestation and other conservation plantings across the state,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “From landowners hoping to create winter windbreaks and shady summer spots, to those who want to create a haven for wildlife, the nursery offers something for everyone’s planting goal.”

The DEC stated that the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery offers over 50 low-cost, New York-grown tree and shrub species. Species are availiable in bundles of 25 or more and several mixed species packets.

Additionally, the DEC is now accepting applications for the tree nursery’s School Seedling Program which is available to all schools and youth educations-based organizations in the state.

The program allows schools and organizations to apply to receive up to 50 free tree or shrub seedlings. Applications will be accepted from January 5, 2021 to March 31, 2021.

Those interested in applying for the school seedling program or purchasing seedlings can visit the DEC’s website.