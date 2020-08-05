DEC monitoring tree damage from gypsy moths

FILE – In this July 28, 2008, file photo, a female gypsy moth lays her eggs on the trunk of a tree in the Salmon River State Forest in Hebron, Conn. The scourge of insect pests is expected to put almost two-thirds of America’s forests at risk over the next decade. The gypsy moth, discovered in 1869 in Boston, is found in 20 states as of 2016, and has reached the northern Great Lakes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says it’s seeing elevated populations of gypsy moths this summer in Central and Western New York.

The gypsy moth is an exotic invasive species that was introduced to the United States in 1869.

According to the DEC, the gypsy moth causes tree defoliation, a widespread loss of leaves. Gypsy moth caterpillars hatch and munch on oak tree leaves in late spring.

One year of defoliation is not likely to kill trees, however, multiple years of damage makes trees more susceptible to other disease and insect damage that could result in the trees dying.

The DEC is currently conducting aerial surveys to map the extent of the damage caused by the gypsy moth population in order to determine the need for treatment on a large-scale basis.

To learn more about the gypsy moth, visit DEC.ny.gov.