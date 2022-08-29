VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Commissioner of the State Department of Environmental Conservation says his officers need help from eyewitnesses in the investigation of an SUV ramming into a flock of geese at Jammer’s Sports Bar and Little Jammer’s Ice Cream in Van Buren two weeks ago.

At the State Fairgrounds on Friday, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos updated NewsChannel 9 on the investigation.

The commissioner said: “It’s disturbing. We stand with the public’s concern about this.”

NewsChannel 9 first reported last week the account of eyewitnesses, who claim they saw the owner of the Jammer’s complex ram his SUV into a flock of geese near the parking lot, killing at least one.

Seggos said his 200 environmental conservation officers who respond to these incidents do real police work, building real cases, and work with the judicial system to ensure prosecutions.

“We would like the public’s help in helping us understand the potential culprit,” said Seggos, “When it happened, where it happened. Give us the facts we need.”

Contact an Environmental Conservation Police Officer

To contact an Environmental Conservation Police Officer or report suspected violations, call the DEC Law Enforcement Dispatch Center at 1-844-DEC-ECOs (1-844-332-3267) or use the online reporting system to report and environmental problem.



