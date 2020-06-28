DEC plans to open 30 parks on July 1 for overnight camping, new reservations not allowed

(WSYR-TV) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced its plans to open more campgrounds to accompany reservations that were made before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DEC plans to open 26 campgrounds in the Adirondacks and four in the Catskills on July 1. However because of social distancing and efforts to limit the density of people, the sites will only be open for reservations that were made before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walk-in camping and new reservations are not allowed at DEC parks at this time.

DEC-controlled fire towers (with the exception of Sugar Hill) have also been reopened to visitors.

For a complete list of the DEC parks that are open for overnight camping, and for more information on the COVID-19 guidelines at these parks, click here.

