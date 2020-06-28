(WSYR-TV) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced its plans to open more campgrounds to accompany reservations that were made before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DEC plans to open 26 campgrounds in the Adirondacks and four in the Catskills on July 1. However because of social distancing and efforts to limit the density of people, the sites will only be open for reservations that were made before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walk-in camping and new reservations are not allowed at DEC parks at this time.
DEC-controlled fire towers (with the exception of Sugar Hill) have also been reopened to visitors.
For a complete list of the DEC parks that are open for overnight camping, and for more information on the COVID-19 guidelines at these parks, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- DEC plans to open 30 parks on July 1 for overnight camping, new reservations not allowed
- Protestors demand Syracuse’s Christopher Columbus statue be taken down
- Wolcott men arrested for $900 worth of illegal fireworks
- WATCH: Warm and muggy with a few scattered showers and storms
- New York State reports lowest COVID-19 death toll since March 15
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App