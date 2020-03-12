DEC prohibits brush burning in New York State until May 14th

Albany, NY (WSYR-TV) The DEC has announced a state-wide residential brush burning ban from March 16th through May 14th.

The possibilities for wildfires are increased in the springtime, which is when most wildfires occur.

“While many associate wildfires with the western United States, the start of spring weather and the potential for dry conditions increase the risk for wildfires in New York,” said New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Although there are some areas in New York still blanketed with snow, the combination of warmer temperatures and leaves from last autumn drying out can start wildfires while the lack of green vegetation and winds can further fuel the flames.

The DEC reports annual burn bans have decreased springtime wildfires by 42.6% since 2009.

Open burning of debris is the largest single cause of spring wildfires in New York State.

Campfires using charcoal or untreated wood are allowed, but people should never leave these fires unattended and must put them out.

Burning garbage or leaves is not allowed year-round.

Certain towns, primarily in and around the Adirondack and Catskill Parks, are designated “fire towns” and open burning is banned year-round unless the DEC gives special permits.

For more information about fire safety and prevention, go to the DEC’s FIREWISE New York website.