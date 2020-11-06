DEC proposes extended ‘Holiday’ deer hunting, taking public comments through the weekend

YOSEMITE NTL PARK, CA – AUGUST 28: Two deer graze in a Yosemite Valley field on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. As the Rim Fire continues to burn on the western edge of Yosemite National Park, the valley floor of the park remains open. The Rim Fire has charred more than 190,000 acres of forest and is currently 30 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — The DEC is proposing an extension for deer season this year. If adopted it would extend the hunting season in what they define as the southern zone, which represents about two-thirds of the state.

Jeremy Hurst, Big Game unit leader with the DEC says, “We made this proposal specifically for the southern zone because deer in the southern zone are not as typically migratory as they are in the northern zone. In the northern zone of the state where we get a lot more snow and colder weather, deer will often migrate to a wintry yard or concentration area.”

This proposal would be a bonus time for roughly 500,000 bow and muzzleloader hunters to take advantage of between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

Hurst says, “Really, this is being applied not as a specific management hunt where we’re trying to increase harvest but more just provide additional opportunity.”

An opportunity the New York State Snowmobile Association says their members usually take advantage of with their families.

Dominic Jacangelo, executive director of the New York State Snowmobile Association says, “This is a family-oriented sport. That week is important to them, it’s when everybody in the family is off, they can all go out as a family snowmobiling and they really want that week.”

Of course, snowmobiling is heavily dependent on the weather, it’s also dependent on landowners and their rules for the trails.

Jacangelo says, “It’s true, there’s nothing that prohibits a snowmobiler from operating during hunting season except, we respect our landowners and if our landowners say I don’t want you out there during deer season, we’re going to do everything we can to keep snowmobilers off the trail.”

Land access is a concern for small game hunters like Norm Webber as well because private lands make up the majority of ownership in the state. His concern with the proposal reads in part:

Hurst says, “It’s something that the agency is working towards. We actually hired a private land biologist recently whose focus is going to be on access issues and improving access use and we’re doing survey work on that right now.”

The DEC’s current holiday hunt proposal doesn’t fix land access issues but they are open to comments. Although opposed, the snowmobile association submitted their own suggestions to the plan.

Jacangelo says, “We do not believe that this would be much of an impact in the lower Hudson Valley because simply they just don’t get the snow that early in the season and there’s not a lot of trails in that area. So what we’ve suggested is for them to do a trial.”

A trial that would help the DEC find out what works and what could be improved for the following winter instead of rushing it this winter.

The Onondaga County Federation of Sportsman released a statement that they sent to the DEC which said:

“We simply support the item because it presents more opportunity for one of our core membership groups, hunters, to get out even more and enjoy one of the activities, individually or with their friends and family. We would support any initiative to add more opportunity for our members to engage in their chosen sporting activities.”

Comments will be taken through Sunday, Nov. 8. You can send an email to Jeremy Hurst at WildlifeRegs@dec.ny.gov. Make sure the subject line reads “Holiday Deer Hunt Proposal.”