DEC puts in new boat launch at Onondaga Lake

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the next calm day, boaters have a new place to set sail.

A new boat launch site now sits on Onondaga Lake’s south shore near the State Fairgrounds. 

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) just finished the project, hoping to help more New Yorkers experience the beautiful wildlife. 

The new boat launch has wheelchair access and it’s free for canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and motorboats.

