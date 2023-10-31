SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers helped an unconscious individual on Friday, October 27.

Just before 1 p.m., Forest Ranger Petit joined New York State Police, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, the Oswego County Search Team, and the Lacona Fire Department in the search for a 39-year-old despondent subject.

A drone spotted the subject from Lacona shortly before Ranger Petit’s team located the unconscious person just after 2 p.m. Ranger Petit resuscitated the subject before rescue crews carried them in a litter to an ambulance before transporting the subject to the hospital.

Resources are available for those experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress — 988 is a free 24-hour hotline to call or text anywhere in New York.