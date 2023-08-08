FINE, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Department of Conservation forest rangers rescued a 76-year-old Troy man on Saturday, August 5 in St. Lawrence County.

Before 10 a.m. Saturday morning, a ranger was informed of a missing 76-year-old from Troy who had left the High Falls lean-to at approximately midnight and failed to return.

The missing person’s daughter left the campsite and hiked to the Wanakena ranger station to get help. Rangers took a boat to begin searching the lean-to area while the Cranberry Lake Fire Department and Star Lake Fire Department took ATVs/UTVs on the trail in the opposite direction.

Members of the Star Lake Fire Department located the subject on the trail in good health. Rangers helped escort the visitor back to Wanakena and resources were clear at 4 p.m.

The man of the missing subject was not identified in the press release.