NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reminding New York State hunters to respectfully share the woods this hunting season and follow common-sense safety precautions.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding hunters of this as regular big game season begins on Saturday, November 19 within the Southern Zone of New York State.

The DEC has requirements for big game hunters who are using a firearm to wear hunter orange or pink. They are also encouraging non-hunters to wear blaze orange and pink or other bright colors during the fall and winter months in order to be spotted easier from greater distances.

“With most public land across New York State open to multiple forms of recreation, from hiking and nature photography to hunting and trapping, visitors should be cautious, courteous, and responsible when sharing the woods to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience,” said Commissioner Seggos. “DEC encourages all visitors to review the safety guidelines for hunting and recreating in the woods before going afield and respectfully sharing the outdoors with others.”

Not only are non-hunters encouraged to take precautions when in the woods, but pet owners should also dress their pets in a bright-colored vest or scarf when in the woods and keep them leashed at all times because of loose traps.

During this time of year, trapping season for many species is open and although it’s rare, traps set for raccoons and coyotes can also capture dogs that aren’t under control.

Hikers should also be aware that they may encounter hunters on trails who bear firearms and likewise, hunters should recognize that they may encounter hikers as well. Although rare, hunting-related shooting incidents involving non-hunters have happened in the past. However, the 2021 hunting seasons in New York State proved that numbers are getting better as it was the safest year ever.

All those interested in recreation options can visit DEC’s Trails Less Traveled or check out DEC info Locator – NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation. New Yorkers can also check out the DEC’s YouTube playlist, with tips for how to plan and prepare for a hike and DEC’s Hunter Education playlist for more information.