DEC rescues 50-pound tortoise after it wanders to a home in Chenango County

PLYMOUTH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 50-pound tortoise was rescued after it got lost and ended up in the front yard of a home last week. 

A homeowner contacted the State DEC when a tortoise didn’t leave their front yard, wandering around the area for a couple of days. 

An environmental conservation officer showed up on Thursday, July 16, and identified the 50-pound Sulcata tortoise. It was safely captured and brought to Country Care Veterinary Services in Afton for a health evaluation.

Courtesy: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

The tortoise will eventually be turned over to Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville.

The homeowner has no idea how the tortoise got there.

