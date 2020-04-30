Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

DEC teaches nature appreciation with Virtual Hudson River program

Local News

by: Jay Petrequin

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – Normally, school buses would be showing up to research stations along the Hudson River near-daily for students to learn about the life around the state-spanning body of water. Since COVID-19 has made that impossible right now, adaptation is key for the state as much as for teachers.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Cornell University have partnered to generate lessons and looks into the river’s ecosystem through their virtual Hudson River program. Weekly lessons and looks into the ecology go up on their YouTube channel, and can be a great resource to teachers all across the state.

