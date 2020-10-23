DEC to host virtual information session on habitat management plan for Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will be holding a virtual information session on November 10 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss plans and answers questions about habitat management plans for the Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area. There will be a 60-minute presentation, followed by a question and answer period. Click here to register for the event.

“DEC is dedicated to maintaining and enhancing wildlife habitats on Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area to benefit declining wildlife species and popular game animals,” said DEC Acting Region 8 Director Tim Walsh. “We look forward to engaging with the public about this habitat management plan and continuing to provide opportunities for outdoor recreation.”

The Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area is located in the towns of Conquest, Mentz, Montezuma, and Victory in Cayuga County, the Town of Seneca Falls in Seneca County, and the towns of Butler and Savannah in Wayne County. It consists of 8,090 acres and is primarily managed to provide long-term protection, restoration, and enhancement of wetland habitats, especially those important to migrating birds.