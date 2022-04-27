SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During a visit to Syracuse Tuesday, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos toured the brand new JMA Wireless factory on the city’s southside.

Commissioner Seggos is another high profile leader to visit the facility since it opened earlier this year.

As head of the State Department of Environmental Conservation, Seggos’ focus of the tour was how the company transformed a piece of land formerly vacant and contaniminated.

To build its factory, JMA Wireless had to excavate 2,500 tons of soil contaminated with chlorinated solvents and petroleum, replacing it with clean fill and injecting iron to clean certain areas.

The company also removed several underground storage tanks.

Seggos used the project as an example of the state’s Brownfield Cleanup Program, which uses state money to offer incentives and tax breaks for companies willing to rehab land that’s environmentally dangerous and unhealthy to humans.

The state reports 42 completed sites and 90 additional projects in 2021.

The program was extended for ten more years in the 2022 budget.