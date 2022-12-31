SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

December 2022 featured some bouts of winter weather in Central New York but it ultimately came up on the mild side.

TEMPERATURES:

Temperatures were a bit of a roller coaster ride for Syracuse in December. While not record-breaking, temperatures for almost the first half of the month were relatively mild highlighted by a couple of 50-degree days.

By mid-month we settled into more typical December temperatures with highs more often in the 30s than not. That was followed by a quick hit of arctic air for the Christmas weekend. It was only 14 for a high on Christmas Eve and with a high of 24 F, Christmas Day was the coldest in Syracuse in almost a decade.

A quick turnaround to very warm weather for the last week of the year, however, pushed our average temperature from near normal for the month to 1.8 degrees above normal in a matter of a couple of days. Our warmest day of 63 F on December 30th was also a record breaker for the date.

Syracuse has not had a cooler than normal December since 2017.

The last six months of 2022 had above normal temperatures and 9 out of the 12 months of 2022 overall were above normal.

SNOWFALL:



Snowfall ended up with about half the normal total with just 16.4” The greatest snowfall in 24 hours came on December 15-16th when just over 6 inches of wet snow fell causing travel troubles on area roads.

While Buffalo and Watertown stole the headlines with 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions Christmas weekend, Syracuse ended up with just about 4 inches of snow total. That at least gave snow lovers the White Christmas they were dreaming of.

When you factor in November snowfall, Syracuse’s seasonal total for this winter is just 20.1” making it the third winter in a row we’ve been below two feet in seasonal snowfall through the end of December. Since records have been kept at the airport that has never happened before.

PRECIPITATION:

Even though our snowfall was way down in December, the amount of precipitation was close to normal.

We were helped out by that mid month snowstorm that brought us the very wet snowfall. Melted down, that 6” of snow came out to almost an inch and a quarter of precipitation.