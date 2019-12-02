Closings
Deer culling begins in Syracuse this week

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are working with city government and the USDA as deer culling beginning this week.

Between dusk and dawn, specially trained USDA wildlife managers will be working on the east, west, and south sides of the city. All sites will be closed to public access when work is conducted and no officer should be on private property without permission. If you noticed something suspicious, call 911. 

Culling is expected to continue through March of next year. 

