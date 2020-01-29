Deer culling underway in Fayetteville

1  of  2
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new plan to reduce the deer population in the Village of Fayetteville will be getting underway.

Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson has announced that the upcoming window of action for deer reduction in the village is January through March 31st. USDA sharpshooters will be culling the animals, aiming to cut down on car crashes, overgrazing, and ticks.

The City of Syracuse, DeWitt, Manlius, and Camillus are also participating in deer culling.

