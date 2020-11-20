Deer hunting season opens in Southern Zone on Saturday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A big weekend for hunters in Central New York. Saturday is opening day for deer hunting in the Southern Zone. The regular season spans through December 13.

Some health reminders for you if you are heading out to hunt:

The DEC reminds New Yorkers to “play smart, play safe and play local,” meaning social distancing, wearing face masks, and planning trips ahead of time.

AAA reminds drivers hunting will stir the deer population, so be extra cautious on the roads, and scan for deer and other animals. Both Onondaga and Oneida counties are in the top 11 counties for animal-involved accidents.