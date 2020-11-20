Deer hunting season opens in Southern Zone on Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A big weekend for hunters in Central New York. Saturday is opening day for deer hunting in the Southern Zone. The regular season spans through December 13.

Some health reminders for you if you are heading out to hunt:

The DEC reminds New Yorkers to “play smart, play safe and play local,” meaning social distancing, wearing face masks, and planning trips ahead of time.

AAA reminds drivers hunting will stir the deer population, so be extra cautious on the roads, and scan for deer and other animals. Both Onondaga and Oneida counties are in the top 11 counties for animal-involved accidents.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected