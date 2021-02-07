Deer management program in Syracuse begins this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A deer management program will start in parts of Syracuse this week. Mayor Ben Walsh says Onondaga County is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to target the overpopulation.

The mayor’s office says wildlife managers will work only at night and when on the clock, all sites will be closed to the public. These efforts, they say, are for both health and safety concerns.

The operation should wrap up in March.