Deer management program to begin in Syracuse Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A deer management program will begin for the City of Syracuse on Monday, February 8.

Syracuse is one of five municipalities in Onondaga County participating in the deer management program this winter.

The program addresses the impact of deer overpopulation on deer-vehicle accidents, parks and gardens, the ecosystem and on public health risks such as Lyme Disease.

“The deer population in the City of Syracuse poses serious public safety and health risks,” said Mayor Walsh. “Through partnership at the local state and federal levels, we implemented a safe and effective program last winter. Continuing this work over multiple years in coordination with other municipalities will be critical to successfully addressing the problem.”

Sites have been identified on the east, west, and south sides of the city that meet the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (NYSDEC) criteria.

All locations are on large private and city-owned properties

Only DEC permitted sites where explicit written permission from the property owners have been provided will be accessed

Sites are required to be at least 500 feet from any occupied dwelling

All sites are either private or closed to public access when work is being conducted

Work will be done at night between the hours of dusk to dawn throughout the months of February and March.

The city’s participation resulted in the 2019-2020 season resulted in 159 deer being removed during the months of December, January, February and March and more than 4,000 pounds of venison were donated, the equivalent to about nearly 16,250 meals for donation.

Residents can get more information about the program by viewing the city’s fact sheet by clicking here, or by calling the Syracuse Parks Department at 315-473-4330.

The program is funded by Onondaga County and will be conducted by qualified wildlife managers from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).