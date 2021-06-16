del Lago lifting covid restrictions, updating hours and adding beverages

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — del Lago Resort and Casino announced updated hours of operation and rolling back food, beverage, and gaming restrictions following Tuesday’s announcement of New York reaching the 70% vaccination milestone.

“We are able to provide guests the full-service entertainment experience the property was designed

for, and our team is trained to deliver. Our guests can welcome back bar and beverage service on

the gaming floor, increased gaming positions, removed dining capacity limits, and added amenities.”

said Lance Young, Executive Vice President and General Manager of del Lago Resort & Casino.

Following the update, the casino began updating their Extra Cares program by removing plexiglass barriers from many of the slot machines and table games, removing social distancing measures across the property, and re-opening casino beverages.

del Lago’s current mask policy will remain the same, requiring non-vaccinated guests and employees to still wear a mask on-site.

Beginning June 18, del Lago will remain open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays with only Table games closing those nights from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

From Sunday through Thursday the property will extend its hours of operation, staying open until 3 a.m.