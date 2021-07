WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local electronics recycler, Sunnking, has partnered with del Lago Resort and Casino to host its free “High Roller Recycling” event.

The July 31 event offers free electronics recycling collection and lets residents drop off their devices and explore the resort.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and registration is required.